The original Verdansk map is returning to Call of Duty: Warzone, to celebrate which we get a soldier crying to Nat King Cole

Complete with a soldier crying with joy.

A soldier looks out over the Verdansk map, as a single tear rolls down his cheek.
(Image credit: Activision)

One of the most divisive aspects of Call of Duty: Warzone has been the replacement of the Verdansk map, which the game launched with in 2020, with the Caldera map in late 2021. Ever since the change a sizeable contingent of players have been unhappy, with many considering Verdansk the heart-and-soul of the game, and no subsequent maps measuring up.

Well after just over three years, Verdansk is back! And not for a few weeks: Verdansk returns to Warzone on April 3, and Activision has seriously pushed the boat out with a slow-mo trailer set to Nat King Cole's rendition of "Unforgettable."

This trailer is either very dumb or very knowing, with soldiers caressing rivets, jeeps blown into the air and helicopters crashing as Nat King Cole croons. The trailer ends with a soldier viewing the new Verdansk, and a single tear rolling down his cheek. OK!

"As we celebrate Call of Duty: Warzone’s 5 Year Anniversary, it's time to revisit a place of unforgettable memories," reads the blurb. "Get ready for the drop zones and familiar terrain that players loved, alongside new updates to explore."

Unforgettable Verdansk Teaser | Call of Duty: Warzone - YouTube Unforgettable Verdansk Teaser | Call of Duty: Warzone - YouTube
Watch On

You'd think people would be happy, and there are plenty of "we're back!" comments to be found from players delighted to return. But a sizeable contingent, while pleased with the Verdansk announcement, are responding about a perceived problem and lack of action over the game's anti-cheat.

Warzone has been plagued by cheating issues since the start, something that the kernel-level anticheat Ricochet was supposed to address, but instead the last year has seen the situation apparently get even worse. Sure, things like cheaters flying around in boats is a good laugh for the rest of us, but probably not much fun when you're in there.

Call of Duty: Warzone Plane Map Verdansk

(Image credit: Activision)

"This subreddit is going to be so upset when they introduce the old map and it still has the new problems," reads the top-voted comment on the CODWarzone subreddit by one overzealous_wildcat.

Verdansk arrives as part of Season 3 for both Warzone and Black Ops 6 on April 3.

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

