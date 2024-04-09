Call of Duty's new Godzilla X Kong B.E.A.S.T. Glove costs $80 worth of in-game points, and it won't even corpse-launch your enemies

Activision has released a new melee weapon as part of a collaboration between Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone. However, players are finding out the hard way that this glove isn't worth its price tag.

You can only buy the B.E.A.S.T. Glove melee weapon if you purchase all four Godzilla Kong bundles, which cost about 2,400 COD Points or $19.99 a pop, so in all, you're looking at around $80 worth of points. If you've saved your points up from previous purchases or battle passes, then you can cut this price down, but even so, this is a high price to pay for a melee weapon that you can't even equip camos on.

The B.E.A.S.T. Glove melee weapon is Kong's weapon in the film, giving him the power to attack with energy-powered punches. While that certainly seems cool, it doesn't pack the same punch in COD. One Reddit user decided to buy it just to see if the weapon was worth it, and unfortunately it didn't go well.

"[I] had a lot of spare money to spend, so I decided to go ahead and get the BEAST Glove (from purchasing ALL 4 GODZILLA KONG BUNDLES), and holy f***, it was not worth it," xGrimaulOnXboxx explains in a Reddit thread. "The only plus sides are it counts as a Mastercraft Blueprint (unique inspect) and the joy of punching enemies. But it doesn't do anything special. I thought it would at least ragdoll enemies, if not corpse-launch them."

The replies to this thread are pretty self-explanatory, with everyone questioning why this weapon doesn't do more or lamenting its price: "I can’t believe this thing isn’t being talked about more. Don’t get me wrong; I’ve bought bundles. But to advertise that the only way to get this single blueprint is to spend $80 plus tax is absolutely ridiculous," XboxJockey says.

To be fair, from what I've seen of this glove so far, it looks pretty underwhelming. Detonated tweeted out a video of the new weapon in action, and the attack amounts to tapping an enemy player and watching them flop to the ground like a sack of potatoes. You don't even get to launch them into the atmosphere, which feels like a lost opportunity. But sadly, we can't all be as cool as Kong.