Here's when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded releases and what to expect

The Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update is rapidly approaching, bringing a healthy dose of new content to both the Battle Royale and Modern Warfare 3. While both games share an update schedule, the Reloaded mid-season content drops are a way of revitalising multiplayer during the season itself.

Some of the Warzone highlights include a new Weapon Case for the Battle Royale and the Champion's Quest endgame that'll let you nuke everyone on the map. Modern Warfare 3, on the other hand, is getting new 6v6 game modes and a warlord you can hunt down in the MWZ mode; a drone commander called Dokkaebi. Here's when you can expect Season 1 Reloaded to release, plus a summary of the patch notes for each game.

The release date for Season 1 Reloaded is January 17 at 9 am PT across every platform. Here's what that means in terms of timezones:

Season 1 Reloaded patch notes for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Battle Royale mode is getting a new Weapon Case (Image credit: Activision) There are three new 6v6 modes for Modern Warfare 3 (Image credit: Activision) MWZ has a new warlord to hunt down called Dokkaebi (Image credit: Activision)

The mid-season content drop adds new stuff to both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. While you can read the full patch notes on the official blog post, here are the highlights coming to Warzone:

Champion's Quest is a multi-part challenge you can undertake in Urzikstan to nuke everyone on the map.

is a multi-part challenge you can undertake in Urzikstan to nuke everyone on the map. Gulag Night Vision is a public event where you'll fight in a blacked-out version of the Gulag using, you guessed it, night vision goggles.

is a public event where you'll fight in a blacked-out version of the Gulag using, you guessed it, night vision goggles. A new Weapon Case is being added to the Battle Royale. This one is hidden in a search area at the start of every match, so expect a heated firefight if you hope to retrieve it.

is being added to the Battle Royale. This one is hidden in a search area at the start of every match, so expect a heated firefight if you hope to retrieve it. Covert Exfil lets players escape a match early, providing a new win condition for those who can afford to pay and get to it first.

There's also lots being added to Modern Warfare 3. The highlights are: