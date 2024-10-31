Ain't no party like a Black Ops 6 double XP weekend party because a Black Ops 6 double XP weekend party has Nuketown

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting its first double XP weekend and, I kid you not, it's this weekend, as in tomorrow. Activision is turning the XP hose on full blast from Nov 1 to Nov 4 to celebrate Black Ops 6's successful launch and the arrival of fan favorite map Nuketown.

And we're talking about the full double XP lineup, meaning you'll earn double account XP, double weapon XP, and double Gobblegum earn rate in Zombies. What's a Gobblegum, you might be asking if you're a simple PvP CoD player like myself? They're temporary buffs, like infinite ammo or instant revives, that make it easier to survive those later rounds, and therefore earn more XP.

The party continues with a few Nuketown-centered playlist updates going live on Nov 1:

Nuketown 24/7 in featured playlists

Hardcore Nuketown 24/7 in the Hardcore tab

Includes TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed

TOMORROW: Nuketown 24/7 + 2XP Weekend. We're turning on 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X GobbleGum earn rate November 1-4.You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/pZEn4XUeWQOctober 31, 2024

If you're feeling pretty good about Call of Duty this year like I am but haven't had much free time to level up weapons, four full days of double XP is a godsend. It's no coincidence that Treyarch is adding a 24/7 Nuketown playlist at the same time—there's nothing CoD players love more than double XP and a tiny map perfect for grinding kills. Nuketown isn't quite as hectic as Modern Warfare staples like Shipment or Rust, but it's a worthy pint-sized battleground for those racing to unlock the Black Ops 6 mastery camos.

I posit that Call of Duty is at its most fun when you're unlocking stuff twice as fast, and that maybe Activision should just consider doing this 52 times a year, but I'll settle for the company's generous four-day interpretation of a "weekend"—Double XP starts tomorrow and ends Monday, Nov 4.