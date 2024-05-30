A Warzone collaboration with Fallout was leaked showing rugged operators dressed up like vault dwellers, but it may have missed the mark

A couple of files for an upcoming collaboration between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Fallout have leaked, and so far, the reaction hasn't been too positive. But all I can question is how many times Activision is going to dress Captain Price up before they just leave him be.

While the leak was talked about sparingly in a couple of the corners of the internet, one of the first actual confirmations of it came from CharlieIntel, which tweeted about it, simply saying that a few of the collaboration skins had been "leaked via game files." Alongside this was also what looked like a promo picture of Soap, Ghost, Captain Price, and Gaz, all with their usual headgear but dressed in bright blue and gold Vault tech suits. Oh, Ghost is also holding a gun with a Fallout-inspired weapon skin.

It's pretty clear that Activision is trying to capitalise on all the Fallout hype. After a successful TV show that's bumped up player counts on both Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, there are plenty of people who are back in the wasteland enjoying the post-apocalypse. It's also not out of the ordinary for Call of Duty to do this, we've had plenty of collabs over the last month, like the Gundam tracer packs, which let players cosplay, as well as older crossovers with The Boys and Nicki Minaj which released last year.

However, that doesn't exactly mean that players are overjoyed to see their favourite Call of Duty characters dressed in bright skin-tight jumpsuits. One player replied to CharlieIntel's post, saying, "How do you fumble a crossover like this so badly? These look fucking awful." While a few others pointed out that they would at least love to see a power armour skin at the very least or even Ranger armour from Fallout: New Vegas.

However, this is an unconfirmed leak, so this may not be the final iteration, and there could be some extra stuff coming alongside these skins. Considering Activision already included 40k Space Marine skins into Warzone a couple of months ago, adding something like power armour shouldn't be too difficult. But with no other word on what's coming up, we'll just have to sit back and cross our fingers.