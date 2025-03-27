Total War: Warhammer 3's army of Cathay has broken containment and is making its way to tabletop Warhammer at last

News
By published

Not even a really big wall could hold them back.

A gigantic terracotta sentinel made of living armor
(Image credit: Games Workshop)

It's been great to see Warhammer's original setting return to tabletop gaming in its resurrected form, having risen from the grave as Warhammer: The Old World. One disappointment following their original announcement was the suggestion that the new armies of Cathay and Kislev, which debuted in Total War: Warhammer 3, weren't necessarily arriving in miniature form after all. Sales have apparently been good enough that, while we haven't heard any more about Kislev yet, at least Cathay's arrival was teased earlier this year.

Confirmation has now come as part of the annual Warhammer preview at this year's AdeptiCon event, with a showcase of the upcoming miniatures. They look just like the ones seen in Total War: Warhammer 3, which is no surprise since Creative Assembly developed them in close collaboration with Games Workshop.

Defeat Chaos With Harmony and Order – Warhammer: The Old World – Empire of Grand Cathay Revealed - YouTube Defeat Chaos With Harmony and Order – Warhammer: The Old World – Empire of Grand Cathay Revealed - YouTube
Watch On

The artillery pieces, a cannon and a fire rain rocket battery, both look particularly badass with their dragon-shaped maws and ogres among their crew. Miao Ying, the Storm Dragon, a legendary lord in the videogame, appears in both human form—perched atop some tactical rocks—and dragon form, wearing some sick armor.

The bulk of the army is made up of jade warriors and jade lancers, with showpiece units like the gigantic sentinels—which come in terracotta, jade, or warpstone flavor—and the sky lantern hot-air balloon. Its crew, preparing to drop bombs and shoot their guns over the side, look like they're having an amazing time.

Two more upcoming armies for Warhammer: The Old World were included in this preview: the Beastmen and Wood Elves. As with the other armies of the Old World released so far they're a mixture of new and returning minis, with the promise of a wood elf beast pack first released in 1987 among the antiques being made available again.

I've already got a Tomb Kings army and a set of old High Elves, but the temptation to splash out again is overwhelming. I only just forked out for a box of Free Company Militia to use next time I play Mordheim, GW's long out-of-print skirmish game which those little dudes originally came from, and will probably end up buying at least a few Cathayans as well.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Board Game
A gigantic terracotta sentinel made of living armor
Total War: Warhammer 3's army of Cathay has broken containment and is making its way to tabletop Warhammer at last
Two adventurers face off against a pair of undead scallywags in Frosthaven
X-Com creator Julian Gollop unexpectedly takes over sequel to sprawling board game adaptation, and you can try out the closed beta next week
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.
This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Image of 2001 a space odyssey the board game
There's gonna be a 1 vs many board game based on 2001: A Space Odyssey
Image of GHQ, a board game by Kurt Vonnegut
Kurt Vonnegut's lost board game is back in stores after 70 years of obscurity and one sold-out print run
A dark elf with a spider-shaped staff, flanked by giant spiders who crawl over the statue of a dwarf king
WotC has published a handy guide to upgrading your D&D campaign to the 2024 rules
Latest in News
A gigantic terracotta sentinel made of living armor
Total War: Warhammer 3's army of Cathay has broken containment and is making its way to tabletop Warhammer at last
Two brightly colored stormtroopers dressed like Run-DMC stand in front of PAX Australia&#039;s WELCOME HOME banner.
Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now
An Enshrouded player in a recreation of Erebor from The Lord of the Rings
Kings under the Mountain! 33 Enshrouded players spent 10,000 hours to recreate this iconic location from The Lord of the Rings
A mech awakens.
Mecha Break developer is considering unlocking all mechs following open beta feedback
Lara Croft Unified Art
Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics lays off 17 employees 'to better align our current business needs and the studio's future success'
A long bendy arm stealing money from people in a subway car
'You're a very long arm. You steal things. It's a comedy game,' explains developer of comedy game where you steal things with a very long arm
More about board games
Two adventurers face off against a pair of undead scallywags in Frosthaven

X-Com creator Julian Gollop unexpectedly takes over sequel to sprawling board game adaptation, and you can try out the closed beta next week
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.

This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Two brightly colored stormtroopers dressed like Run-DMC stand in front of PAX Australia&#039;s WELCOME HOME banner.

Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now
See more latest
Most Popular
Two brightly colored stormtroopers dressed like Run-DMC stand in front of PAX Australia&#039;s WELCOME HOME banner.
Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now
An Enshrouded player in a recreation of Erebor from The Lord of the Rings
Kings under the Mountain! 33 Enshrouded players spent 10,000 hours to recreate this iconic location from The Lord of the Rings
A mech awakens.
Mecha Break developer is considering unlocking all mechs following open beta feedback
Lara Croft Unified Art
Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics lays off 17 employees 'to better align our current business needs and the studio's future success'
A long bendy arm stealing money from people in a subway car
'You're a very long arm. You steal things. It's a comedy game,' explains developer of comedy game where you steal things with a very long arm
The heroes are attacked by monsters
Pillars of Eternity is getting turn-based combat to mark its 10th anniversary, and that means PC Gamer editors will soon be arguing about combat mechanics again
Image of Ronaldo from Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves trailer
It doesn't really make sense that soccer star Ronaldo is now a Fatal Fury character, but if you follow the money you can see how it happened
Junah beginning a battle in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Today's RPG fans are 'very sensitive to feeling like they wasted time' when they die, says Metaphor: ReFantazio battle planner—but Atlus still made combat hard anyway
Image of Cersei Lanniser from Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Steam early access trailer
A new Game of Thrones RPG is coming to Steam today with a cast of 'familiar faces,' which is good because it's really the only way to tell it's a GoT game at all
The new Prime Asset featured in the upcoming update for the Outlast Trials.
The Outlast Trials puts its already paranoid players under surveillance for a time-limited story event