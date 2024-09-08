Fan-favorite stunty teams are coming to Blood Bowl 3 at last
I can't wait to get absolutely trounced.
The teaser for the next season of Blood Bowl 3 contains good news—the next teams joining the game are two of its worst.
Blood Bowl is not a balanced game, and deliberately so. It's a parody of American football and also of competitive tabletop gaming, with wildly mismatched teams part of its charm. The smaller, stunty squads just aren't as good as the likes of Shambling Undead or Lizardmen. They're born to lose.
Which doesn't mean they're no fun to play. I own a halfling team, and consider every draw I squeak over the line to be a moral victory. Seeing the teaser for Season 6 open with the arrival of a halfling team is a pleasant surprise. Even better, it ends with the shadow of a doom diver passing overhead, because we'll be getting two teams this season and the second is another stunty squad: goblins.
Despite their overall weakness, each team does have some advantages. The halfling team has access to treemen, basically unmovable holders of the line who can also hurl a halfling down the pitch if one is unfortunate enough to get hold of the ball. Goblins, meanwhile, are devious cheats who bring a variety of weapons and gadgets with them—everything from pogos to chainsaws. And trolls.
Of course, the best thing about these teams joining Blood Bowl 3 will be their cheerleaders, though given how rarely they manage to score I doubt we'll see them very often. Season 6 starts on September 10, and streamers with prerelease access have shown there will be a special Goblin Vs Halfling community event so you can test them out without having to go up against Dark Elves or whatever. Wins will be tracked, with the customization of whichever team gets the most victory points being added to the store for free.
