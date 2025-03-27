After a not-so-subtle tease 2 months ago, and 4 years since it was originally announced, Grand Cathay from Total War: Warhammer 3 is finally coming to the tabletop wargame

Well there we go—just over two months on from Games Workshop's very unsubtle tease, Grand Cathay has officially been revealed as a full army of miniatures for tabletop Warhammer.

This faction inspired by ancient China has had a long and strange journey to the tabletop. Back when the videogame Total War: Warhammer 3 first confirmed it would include them, it was revealed that they were being designed in partnership with Games Workshop, and that they'd be coming to the tabletop too as one of the flagship factions of Warhammer: The Old World (the modern relaunch of the game formerly known as Warhammer Fantasy).

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

That was about four years ago, and while they were ultimately well received in videogame form, they never manifested physically. The Old World launched with Bretonnians and Khemri at the forefront instead, with no brand new factions like Grand Cathay to be seen, and since then we've had everything from the Empire to High Elves without any showing from the eastern kingdoms.

But now, finally, they've been unveiled, with an impressive selection of new kits. From rank-and-file infantry to heavy cavalry to warmachines, they're looking wonderfully detailed and characterful. I particularly like the little cannon crew, with its grumpy old man and towering ogre assistant.

The more unusual units are likely to be the ones drawing people's eye on the battlefield, though. With a paper lantern-inspired hot air balloon, a towering terracotta warrior golem, a drake-riding lord, and a dragon queen, they've no shortage of centrepiece models for hobbyists to labour over.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Total War: Warhammer 3 fans rejoice—but also watch this space. Now that we've got Grand Cathay on the table, Kislev seems likely to be soon on the agenda too. They were announced to be coming to the tabletop back in 2021 too, so we could be getting some frosty teases before the year is out.

The Old World wasn't the only Warhammer game to get reveals at Adepticon either. Their full roundup includes everything from new Space Wolves for Warhammer 40,000, to a new season of Spearhead for Age of Sigmar, to the long-awaited arrival of Tyranids in Kill Team, and more. As ever, it's worth a browse through the beautiful minis even if you're not a player yourself.