After a not-so-subtle tease 2 months ago, and 4 years since it was originally announced, Grand Cathay from Total War: Warhammer 3 is finally coming to the tabletop wargame

News
By published

It's been revealed as a new faction for Warhammer: The Old World, Games Workshop's revival of Warhammer Fantasy.

An army of Grand Cathay, including infantry, cavalry, and warmachines, from the tabletop wargame Warhammer: The Old World.
(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Well there we go—just over two months on from Games Workshop's very unsubtle tease, Grand Cathay has officially been revealed as a full army of miniatures for tabletop Warhammer.

This faction inspired by ancient China has had a long and strange journey to the tabletop. Back when the videogame Total War: Warhammer 3 first confirmed it would include them, it was revealed that they were being designed in partnership with Games Workshop, and that they'd be coming to the tabletop too as one of the flagship factions of Warhammer: The Old World (the modern relaunch of the game formerly known as Warhammer Fantasy).

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

That was about four years ago, and while they were ultimately well received in videogame form, they never manifested physically. The Old World launched with Bretonnians and Khemri at the forefront instead, with no brand new factions like Grand Cathay to be seen, and since then we've had everything from the Empire to High Elves without any showing from the eastern kingdoms.

But now, finally, they've been unveiled, with an impressive selection of new kits. From rank-and-file infantry to heavy cavalry to warmachines, they're looking wonderfully detailed and characterful. I particularly like the little cannon crew, with its grumpy old man and towering ogre assistant.

The more unusual units are likely to be the ones drawing people's eye on the battlefield, though. With a paper lantern-inspired hot air balloon, a towering terracotta warrior golem, a drake-riding lord, and a dragon queen, they've no shortage of centrepiece models for hobbyists to labour over.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Total War: Warhammer 3 fans rejoice—but also watch this space. Now that we've got Grand Cathay on the table, Kislev seems likely to be soon on the agenda too. They were announced to be coming to the tabletop back in 2021 too, so we could be getting some frosty teases before the year is out.

The Old World wasn't the only Warhammer game to get reveals at Adepticon either. Their full roundup includes everything from new Space Wolves for Warhammer 40,000, to a new season of Spearhead for Age of Sigmar, to the long-awaited arrival of Tyranids in Kill Team, and more. As ever, it's worth a browse through the beautiful minis even if you're not a player yourself.

Robin Valentine
Robin Valentine
Senior Editor

Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Board Game
An army of Grand Cathay, including infantry, cavalry, and warmachines, from the tabletop wargame Warhammer: The Old World.
After a not-so-subtle tease 2 months ago, and 4 years since it was originally announced, Grand Cathay from Total War: Warhammer 3 is finally coming to the tabletop wargame
A gigantic terracotta sentinel made of living armor
Total War: Warhammer 3's army of Cathay has broken containment and is making its way to tabletop Warhammer at last
Two adventurers face off against a pair of undead scallywags in Frosthaven
X-Com creator Julian Gollop unexpectedly takes over sequel to sprawling board game adaptation, and you can try out the closed beta next week
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.
This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Image of 2001 a space odyssey the board game
There's gonna be a 1 vs many board game based on 2001: A Space Odyssey
Image of GHQ, a board game by Kurt Vonnegut
Kurt Vonnegut's lost board game is back in stores after 70 years of obscurity and one sold-out print run
Latest in News
An army of Grand Cathay, including infantry, cavalry, and warmachines, from the tabletop wargame Warhammer: The Old World.
After a not-so-subtle tease 2 months ago, and 4 years since it was originally announced, Grand Cathay from Total War: Warhammer 3 is finally coming to the tabletop wargame
1X Technologies humanoid robot, the Neo Gamma, standing alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang is wearing an ERL-made studded leather jacket.
Humanoid robot Neo Gamma gifts Nvidia CEO a studded leather jacket and may even be able to one day wash up a cup without dropping it
Crysis hero Prophet running down a beach while under fire
Crysis Remastered Trilogy activates maximum value mode as upgraded version of the legendary, hardware-crushing FPS series is currently 60% off
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
World of Warcraft's started swiping good ideas from one of its most popular user-made UI addons, and it's honestly about time
A female druidic figure clutches a heart riven with thorns in Hunt: Showdown
'We want to increase the cost of silence': Hunt: Showdown 1896's latest update brings a new event, a massive list of bugfixes and a tougher challenge for stealthy players
It&#039;s ENA! From the free adventure Dream BBQ!
Mindbending free multimedia adventure ENA: Dream BBQ is out now, has activated all my neurons and opened my third eye
More about board games
A gigantic terracotta sentinel made of living armor

Total War: Warhammer 3's army of Cathay has broken containment and is making its way to tabletop Warhammer at last
Two adventurers face off against a pair of undead scallywags in Frosthaven

X-Com creator Julian Gollop unexpectedly takes over sequel to sprawling board game adaptation, and you can try out the closed beta next week
1X Technologies humanoid robot, the Neo Gamma, standing alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang is wearing an ERL-made studded leather jacket.

Humanoid robot Neo Gamma gifts Nvidia CEO a studded leather jacket and may even be able to one day wash up a cup without dropping it
See more latest
Most Popular
1X Technologies humanoid robot, the Neo Gamma, standing alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang is wearing an ERL-made studded leather jacket.
Humanoid robot Neo Gamma gifts Nvidia CEO a studded leather jacket and may even be able to one day wash up a cup without dropping it
Paths to Power DLC
Last year's best RTS gets its first piece of DLC alongside a meaty free update
Crysis hero Prophet running down a beach while under fire
Crysis Remastered Trilogy activates maximum value mode as upgraded version of the legendary, hardware-crushing FPS series is currently 60% off
Inzoi
Inzoi launch times and release date
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
World of Warcraft's started swiping good ideas from one of its most popular user-made UI addons, and it's honestly about time
A female druidic figure clutches a heart riven with thorns in Hunt: Showdown
'We want to increase the cost of silence': Hunt: Showdown 1896's latest update brings a new event, a massive list of bugfixes and a tougher challenge for stealthy players
It&#039;s ENA! From the free adventure Dream BBQ!
Mindbending free multimedia adventure ENA: Dream BBQ is out now, has activated all my neurons and opened my third eye
PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages
PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Doom: The Dark Ages
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 27
A gigantic terracotta sentinel made of living armor
Total War: Warhammer 3's army of Cathay has broken containment and is making its way to tabletop Warhammer at last