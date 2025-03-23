Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more

BG3's Endgame Secrets And Cut Content Explained - YouTube Watch On

YouTube Baldur's Gate 3 expert SlimX, who brought to our attention developer secrets like the offscreen "asylum" where plot-critical NPCs hide, is back with another chunky set of secrets and cut content from our favorite fantasy RPG/wiki deep dive subject. This time he's highlighting the endgame, finding things we'd never have seen otherwise in the game's finale and epilogue.

For instance, the fact that Minthara can end up serving the Absolute in a sewer. Most players either kill or recruit the drow dommy-mommy in act 1, but if you don't—and then don't recruit her the second time you meet her in act 2—she hooks up with a squad of bad dudes in the Upper City Sewers.

Which sewer is that? Probably one you didn't see, because it's beneath the courtyard you have to fight through on your way to the High Hall and the netherbrain at the end of act 3. Completionists can find a way beneath the streets and bash up some cultists and a death knight there, and perhaps find Minthara among them.

Unless she's a zombie. One other uncommon outcome for Minthara if you don't recruit her is that she can become undead and be lumped in with a bunch of other zombies in the mind flayer colony beneath Moonrise Towers in act 2. Things really don't go great for Minthara if you don't pick her up.

That's just one of the many oddities SlimX has uncovered in this latest video. There's also the unused beach where the ending could have taken place—a nice mirror to the beach the story began on 90 hours or so earlier—and Mephistopheles' vault, which would have provided a home for the Orphic Hammer in a version of events where it wasn't in Raphael's House of Hope.

All these mysteries and more are revealed in SlimX's video above. He also has delightful video rabbitholes explaining Shadowheart's hidden Nightsong score, Gale's similar hidden points system, and what happens if you spear Nightsong but spare Isobel.