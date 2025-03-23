Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
Sorry, Minthy.
YouTube Baldur's Gate 3 expert SlimX, who brought to our attention developer secrets like the offscreen "asylum" where plot-critical NPCs hide, is back with another chunky set of secrets and cut content from our favorite fantasy RPG/wiki deep dive subject. This time he's highlighting the endgame, finding things we'd never have seen otherwise in the game's finale and epilogue.
For instance, the fact that Minthara can end up serving the Absolute in a sewer. Most players either kill or recruit the drow dommy-mommy in act 1, but if you don't—and then don't recruit her the second time you meet her in act 2—she hooks up with a squad of bad dudes in the Upper City Sewers.
Which sewer is that? Probably one you didn't see, because it's beneath the courtyard you have to fight through on your way to the High Hall and the netherbrain at the end of act 3. Completionists can find a way beneath the streets and bash up some cultists and a death knight there, and perhaps find Minthara among them.
- Players are still finding edge-case Baldur's Gate 3 scenes, like one where you play as a kidnapped Astarion even if you made your own player-character
- Avowed's rarest ending has only been seen by 0.2% of players and demands you make the correct choice at every major quest to not get your head chopped off
Unless she's a zombie. One other uncommon outcome for Minthara if you don't recruit her is that she can become undead and be lumped in with a bunch of other zombies in the mind flayer colony beneath Moonrise Towers in act 2. Things really don't go great for Minthara if you don't pick her up.
That's just one of the many oddities SlimX has uncovered in this latest video. There's also the unused beach where the ending could have taken place—a nice mirror to the beach the story began on 90 hours or so earlier—and Mephistopheles' vault, which would have provided a home for the Orphic Hammer in a version of events where it wasn't in Raphael's House of Hope.
All these mysteries and more are revealed in SlimX's video above. He also has delightful video rabbitholes explaining Shadowheart's hidden Nightsong score, Gale's similar hidden points system, and what happens if you spear Nightsong but spare Isobel.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Baldur's Gate 3's stress test update fixes heartbreaking bug that wiped out Honour Mode runs at the last possible moment
Wait a minute, Geralt of Rivia actor Doug Cockle was in Baldur's Gate 3 this whole time