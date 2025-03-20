Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneakily tones down the mess players can make across Japan’s religious sites in its day one patch

News
By published

Temple and shrines get indestructible tables and racks, and reduced potential for ‘unintended blood spill’

Naoe in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, about to take a swing at something that isn&#039;t a shrine table, presumably
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Even the rowdiest of samurai knows when and where to not make a mess, it seems. Accompanying its launch today, Ubisoft have rolled out a small initial patch for the hotly debated sneaky sandbox Assassin’s Creed Shadows. While some of the changes are obvious and important fixes (such as players no longer getting stuck inside movable objects), the full patch notes—provided to IGN—and not included in any other public facing fashion thus far include some unusual tweaks to limit the amount of havoc players can wreak on Japan’s historical sites of worship.

Specifically, the unique tables and racks used in the game’s temples and shrines have been rendered invulnerable. Some stuff within shrines can still be broken, but only generic objects like drums or bowls that appear elsewhere. Unarmed citizens also no longer bleed when hit, preventing potentially pot-stirring players from drenching those locations with gore and sharing the aftermath through the game’s photo mode. The full patch notes (as provided to IGN) are as follows:

  • Players no longer getting stuck inside movable objects after dodging forward and interacting with them in kofuns
  • Fix for procedural weapons being removed incorrectly when selling items
  • Adjustments to prevent players from going out of bounds when proning against objects
  • Improved horse navigation, reducing issues with turning and blocked paths
  • Lighting adjustments for cave, kofun, and architectural entrances/exits
  • Fixes for cloth clipping on Yasuke’s outfits (while riding) and Naoe’s outfits (while crouching)
  • Citizens without weapons no longer bleed when attacked, reducing unintended blood spill in temples/shrines
  • Tables and racks in temples/shrines are now indestructible (Some objects like drums or bowls can still be broken as they are generic ones present everywhere in the world) (Tables are still dynamic objects, so players can still move/push them).
Assassin’s Creed Shadows - Shadow Warriors (Feat. @Taro Kobayashi) Tokusatsu Tribute - YouTube Assassin’s Creed Shadows - Shadow Warriors (Feat. @Taro Kobayashi) Tokusatsu Tribute - YouTube
Watch On

Complaints about destructible shrines have been floating around on social media for a while now, but returned to the spotlight during a government conference meeting just yesterday, detailed here on BlueSky by Jeffrey J. Hall, PhD, a lecturer at Kanda University of International Studies and Japanese Political researcher. In short, Hiroyuki Kada (a minor, embattled political figure seeking re-election) brought up the game and his fear that seeing shrines busted up in a videogame could encourage people to mess them up in real life. Prime Minister Ishiba responded with a broad statement about how defacing religious sites in the real world is unconscionable, but did not seem to be speaking about the game itself.

It does seem like a bit of a stretch that someone (even the most troublesome Logan Paul-esque tourist) would ever be inspired by a videogame act of vandalism and seek to replicate it in the real world, but seemingly this brief exchange was enough for Ubisoft to take notice and take hurried steps to ensure that nobody would be messing these locations up in-game.

We contacted Ubisoft to ask their reasoning behind the shrine changes, but they responded that they had nothing more to share on the changes, leaving us only able to speculate. Given that the patch rolled out within 24 hours of the Prime Minister’s statement, it appears to be a pre-emptive move to avoid further controversy over a game that has dominated far too many inches of news reporting already. Unfortunately for all involved, it might have had the opposite reaction, considering the number of headlines (including this one) dedicated to the story.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is out now, with our man in medieval Japan, Morgan Park, giving it a positive review, criticising a dull and potentially overly safe story but praising Assassin's Creed's mechanical return to form through ninja-focused stealth and improved combat.

AC Shadows reviewBest AC Shadows weaponsBest AC Shadows armourBest AC Shadows skillsAC Shadows scoutsAC Shadows rationsAC Shadows Shadow Projects

AC Shadows review: Late bloomer
Best AC Shadows weapons: Superior firepower
Best AC Shadows armour: The best threads
Best AC Shadows skills: Level up
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot

TOPICS
Dominic Tarason
Dominic Tarason
Contributing Writer

The product of a wasted youth, wasted prime and getting into wasted middle age, Dominic Tarason is a freelance writer, occasional indie PR guy and professional techno-hermit seen in many strange corners of the internet and seldom in reality. Based deep in the Welsh hinterlands where no food delivery dares to go, videogames provide a gritty, realistic escape from the idyllic views and fresh country air. If you're looking for something new and potentially very weird to play, feel free to poke him on Twitter. He's almost sociable, most of the time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows will be censored in Japan to remove dismemberment and decapitations
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Ubisoft reportedly has an anti-harassment plan in place for Assassin's Creed Shadows developers
Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes a run at improving parkour, as Ubisoft strives to make the system less 'like a gas pedal'
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I played 6 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, and folks, I think this one was worth the wait
The official Assassin's Creed Shadows artbook just got leaked on a hentai site before someone snatched it back down
Physical copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows leak nearly a month ahead of its release date
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Naoe with her arm back about to attack with a katana.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneakily tones down the mess players can make across Japan’s religious sites in its day one patch
assassin&#039;s creed shadows protector&#039;s armor
Grab this ridiculously overpowered Yasuke armor as soon as possible in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows skills - A close-up shot of Naoe wearing a blue floral outfit and headband.
Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.
Assassin's Creed Shadows unlock times for each region
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Latest in News
Marvel Rivals codes - Venom and other heroes
'A developer who actually listens': Marvel Rivals' devs fix accidental Peni Parker nerf just 9 short hours after saying they would
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Naoe with her arm back about to attack with a katana.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneakily tones down the mess players can make across Japan’s religious sites in its day one patch
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
ChatGPT faces legal complaint after a user inputted their own name and found it accused them of made-up crimes
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivering pancakes and sausages to pre-GTC show hosts and guests, wearing an apron
'There might be a party. I wasn't invited,' says Jensen Huang of the rumoured TSMC proposal to join forces and run Intel's chip fabs
Endless Legend 2 Kin faction reveal
It's turtle time: Endless Legend 2's first faction is the fortification-loving Kin of Sheredyn
live action Jimbo the Jester from Balatro holding a playing card and addressing the camera
Balatro's first demo could be edited with Notepad to unlock the whole game—the solution? 'Bury it as soon as possible' with a 'newer, shinier version'
More about assassins creed
assassin&#039;s creed shadows protector&#039;s armor

Grab this ridiculously overpowered Yasuke armor as soon as possible in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows skills - A close-up shot of Naoe wearing a blue floral outfit and headband.

Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Marvel Rivals codes - Venom and other heroes

'A developer who actually listens': Marvel Rivals' devs fix accidental Peni Parker nerf just 9 short hours after saying they would
See more latest
Most Popular
Marvel Rivals codes - Venom and other heroes
'A developer who actually listens': Marvel Rivals' devs fix accidental Peni Parker nerf just 9 short hours after saying they would
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
ChatGPT faces legal complaint after a user inputted their own name and found it accused them of made-up crimes
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivering pancakes and sausages to pre-GTC show hosts and guests, wearing an apron
'There might be a party. I wasn't invited,' says Jensen Huang of the rumoured TSMC proposal to join forces and run Intel's chip fabs
Endless Legend 2 Kin faction reveal
It's turtle time: Endless Legend 2's first faction is the fortification-loving Kin of Sheredyn
A massive beachhead assault in indie RTS Beyond All Reason
Over 110 players and 10,000 units clash as this free RTS celebrates its growing multiplayer scene with some of the biggest multiplayer battles ever fought
live action Jimbo the Jester from Balatro holding a playing card and addressing the camera
Balatro's first demo could be edited with Notepad to unlock the whole game—the solution? 'Bury it as soon as possible' with a 'newer, shinier version'
Adeline Rudolph depicting Mortal Kombat 2 character Kitana, standing ready for combat with a fan splayed in each hand.
Karl Urban as Johnny Cage and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana look like good additions to the Mortal Kombat 2 movie, but I think a flawless victory is still far from certain
A group of bandits sweep into a tavern to viciously interrogate its subjects in the D&amp;D 2024 monster manual.
'Hasbro pushed Sigil out of the nest': D&D's latest layoffs happened because the 'distinct monetization path' for its virtual tabletop Sigil never materialized
Varjo Aero
Nvidia confirms 'open issue' with Varjo Aero VR headsets and RTX 50-series graphics cards after affected users ask for help
Luna the self learning robot dog
Meet Luna, the new AI robot dog who teaches itself using a digital nervous system and software 'that allows any machine to learn like humans and animals do'