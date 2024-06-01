Animated Tomb Raider series gets a teaser trailer, release date

It looks like Netflix animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will release on October 10, 2024. The series will follow up on the most modern Tomb Raider Trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider) and serve as a kind of bridge between that trilogy and the original games.

The trailer shows Lara in a variety of environments, from jungles to deserts, fighting with a signature bow and also some kind of... sword... whip... thing. She's also got a scene on that vintage Harley-Davidson every action hero finds themself on at some point or another. I'm surprised there are any of those left, really, at the rate that these heroes seem to wreck them.

Lara Croft will be voiced by Hayley Atwell, most famous for portraying Peggy Carter in any number of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is helmed by Powerhouse Animation Studios, a studio that previously did a lot of work on Netflix's Castlevania, The Blood of Zeus, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Skull Island series.

If you're feeling some kind of weird deja vous right now it's because you just read about another, different Tomb Raider series coming to Amazon Prime some time in the future. That was just announced a few weeks ago. That one's live action, however.