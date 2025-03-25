Random characters kept swearing in Obsidian's font-obsessed murder-mystery when its procedural error system ran amok: 'Naughtiness abounded'

News
By Contributions from published

Ah, Scheiße.

Image of illuminated manuscript-style drawings from the game Pentiment.
(Image credit: Obsidian)

Pentiment is a very, very good videogame, and one of the most interesting things Obsidian's put out this decade (though I liked Avowed quite a lot). Now, we're sufficiently far enough past its release that people like director Josh Sawyer—a name you'll recognise from Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and an all-timer Dolly Parton cover—are out and about giving GDC talks about what it was like making it. Sweary, it turns out.

It wasn't the devs cursing, mind you, it was the characters, and it was 100% unintentional.

If you've not played Pentiment, the game has no voice acting. Instead, everyone communicates via text which is rendered in lusciously detailed fonts: priests might talk in a pretty gothic script, peasants in a scribble, and the town printer in stamped block capitals. They even make errors using what Sawyer called a "procedural effect", sometimes writing in the wrong letter that then has to be scratched out and filled in correctly.

"Letter replacements became the thing that we did," said Sawyer on stage at GDC. "We did this fairly early, and even though we didn't need to do it fairly early, I'm glad we did, because naughtiness abounded."

Naughtiness means the village monks might inadvertently start swearing like sailors, if you're uncertain. It's not hard to see how that could happen. For instance, if Obsidian's error-generation system decided to insert a slip-up into words like 'shut,' or 'can't', or 'feckless'. Ahem.

An image of Pentiment showing Andreas talking with Saint Grobian.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

"When you start just replacing letters in words, sometimes you get words that you don't really want to be seen by a player," said Sawyer. "So the longer we played, the more we saw those." This led to Obsidian compiling a no-no list for its error-maker: "We [had] this growing list of like, 'don't do that'," said Sawyer, though overall the system "worked pretty well."

Alas, Sawyer kept schtum about just what was on that list, but like I said, I reckon we can hazard at least a few guesses. If nothing else, Sawyer gets to use it as a parable for other devs on the sometimes unforeseen benefits of doing things early: "It probably should have come later… But the benefit of doing it too early is that we caught a lot more of the naughty words. So it had a side effect that was positive."

Best laptop gamesBest Steam Deck gamesBest browser gamesBest indie gamesBest co-op games

Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Double headed wizard man holding arms up looking sad
A tabletop RPG designer made a game about the way FromSoft NPCs say cryptic stuff and go 'heh heh heh' all the time, and the result is a love letter to the 'grubby little weirdos'
A cybernetic woman holds a silenced pistol
I became a domestic terrorist to steal a lightbulb in the best immersive sim I've played this Steam Next Fest—and it isn't even a Next Fest demo
Avowed
Avowed's in-dialogue glossary isn't that new, really—it's just somehow not industry-standard yet, though it could solve the 'amnesiac/prisoner RPG protagonist' problem forever
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Kingdom Come 2 and Avowed have revealed to me the grand unified theory of game design: A good game is when you can steal back the money you just spent at a shop, a bad game is when you can't
A cartoon nun looks shocked and scared, bathed in green light.
The new game from the Blasphemous devs is like if Commandos was a metroidvania set in a Spanish monastery, and also the Green Beret kept losing his mind
Henry chokes out a farmer while wearing absurd spectacles.
20 hours in, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a mad, systems-driven sandbox that captures some of the best parts of games like Stalker
Latest in Adventure
Image of illuminated manuscript-style drawings from the game Pentiment.
Random characters kept swearing in Obsidian's font-obsessed murder-mystery when its procedural error system ran amok: 'Naughtiness abounded'
An image of a corpse with the text &quot;You&#039;ve been re-educated.&quot;
I played the lost videogame sequel to 1984, and came away more nostalgic than ever for gaming's awkward adolescence in 1999
Rosella encounters a satyr in a forest in King&#039;s Quest 4
Eagle-eyed streamer spots that Roberta Williams' portrait in King's Quest 4 is based on her author photo on the back of the game box: 'I never noticed it before.'
Myst puzzle game
'You’ve been asking, and we’ve been listening': Myst remake adds a whole new world to the classic adventure, one originally introduced in another overhaul from 25 years ago
The character takes a test in a school room.
Expelled! review
Max, protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, stares with trepidation at something off-screen with her friend.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure reportedly a 'large loss' for Square Enix, says analyst, who adds: 'The company's IP fundamentally varies too much between good and bad'
Latest in News
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft says don't compare Assassin's Creed Shadows' success to Valhalla: The latter launched in Covid's 'perfect storm' and feedback on platforms 'less affected by review bombing' is stellar
Tarn Adams, who cofounded Bay 12 Games with his brother Zach, talks about their single-player simulation game &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; during an interview at their home office in Poulsbo, Washington, west of Seattle, on December 9, 2022. - A cult favorite among indie game fans, &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; has been available for purchase on the Steam online store since December 6, a first for this title that has been distributed for free since its debut in 2006. The real-time management game, set in a medieval-fantasy world and involving overseeing a group of dwarves seeking to build a mighty fortress, has climbed to the fourth best-selling weekly title on Steam. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Dwarf Fortress' creator is so tired of hearing about AI: 'Press a button and it writes a really sh*tty, wrong essay about something—and they still take your job'
Image of illuminated manuscript-style drawings from the game Pentiment.
Random characters kept swearing in Obsidian's font-obsessed murder-mystery when its procedural error system ran amok: 'Naughtiness abounded'
minecraft diamond level sword
Minecraft's never going free-to-play because as it stands it's 'the best deal in the world'
A Lagiacrus render from Monster Hunter Generations, photoshopped over a screenshot of Wilds&#039; Scarlet Forest region.
Oh my God, it's happening: Monster Hunter Wilds is finally bringing a fan-favorite sea snake home from the war
A convoy of strange beings proceed across a desert in Caves of Qud key art.
After 17 years, devs of the only roguelike where players ask 'the best way to get the most limbs' can't believe its success: 'More people have bought Caves of Qud than are in this stadium, how do you reckon with that?'
More about adventure
Rosella encounters a satyr in a forest in King&#039;s Quest 4

Eagle-eyed streamer spots that Roberta Williams' portrait in King's Quest 4 is based on her author photo on the back of the game box: 'I never noticed it before.'
Myst puzzle game

'You’ve been asking, and we’ve been listening': Myst remake adds a whole new world to the classic adventure, one originally introduced in another overhaul from 25 years ago
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft says don't compare Assassin's Creed Shadows' success to Valhalla: The latter launched in Covid's 'perfect storm' and feedback on platforms 'less affected by review bombing' is stellar
See more latest
Most Popular
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft says don't compare Assassin's Creed Shadows' success to Valhalla: The latter launched in Covid's 'perfect storm' and feedback on platforms 'less affected by review bombing' is stellar
Tarn Adams, who cofounded Bay 12 Games with his brother Zach, talks about their single-player simulation game &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; during an interview at their home office in Poulsbo, Washington, west of Seattle, on December 9, 2022. - A cult favorite among indie game fans, &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; has been available for purchase on the Steam online store since December 6, a first for this title that has been distributed for free since its debut in 2006. The real-time management game, set in a medieval-fantasy world and involving overseeing a group of dwarves seeking to build a mighty fortress, has climbed to the fourth best-selling weekly title on Steam. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Dwarf Fortress' creator is so tired of hearing about AI: 'Press a button and it writes a really sh*tty, wrong essay about something—and they still take your job'
Lou Graham
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 won't have typical RPG romantic relationships, but it will feature 'romantic feeding'
Phyre, the Elder Kindred from Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, stares intently at something in the distance, a frown writ into their forehead.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed again, but I'm not too worried—I've played it, and it's looking great
AMD Strix Point APU chip, held in a hand, with the reflected light showing the various processing blocks in the chip die
AMD's next-gen 'Gorgon Point' APU outted and seemingly sticks with RDNA 3.5 graphics which is disappointing for handheld gaming PCs if accurate
New Discord desktop client themes.
Discord drops big update with 'completely new' in-game overlay and new dark themes for the desktop client
The Lenovo Legion LOQ gaming laptop on a blue background
Okay, so it's not technically in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, but this is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop you'll find today
minecraft diamond level sword
Minecraft's never going free-to-play because as it stands it's 'the best deal in the world'
A convoy of strange beings proceed across a desert in Caves of Qud key art.
After 17 years, devs of the only roguelike where players ask 'the best way to get the most limbs' can't believe its success: 'More people have bought Caves of Qud than are in this stadium, how do you reckon with that?'
A Lagiacrus render from Monster Hunter Generations, photoshopped over a screenshot of Wilds&#039; Scarlet Forest region.
Oh my God, it's happening: Monster Hunter Wilds is finally bringing a fan-favorite sea snake home from the war