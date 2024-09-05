'We love making the game you love to play': State of Decay 2 devs prepare the last update after 6 years as attention turns to State of Decay 3

Undead Labs, the developers behind State of Decay 2, have announced that the upcoming update for the zombie survival game will be the last one, as the team moves focus towards State of Decay 3.

"We've had the honour and privilege of supporting State of Decay 2 with nearly forty updates and expansions," Undead Lab says in a blog post. "New modes, maps, difficulties, stories, characters, weapons, cosmetics, bounties, vehicles, events, traits, and more—we've poured our hearts into making the experience the best it can be, spurred on by your belief in us. Every update addressed your Wishlist requests, fixed bugs, and brought quality-of-life improvements. We love making the game you love to play."

The final content update for State of Decay 2 will be released later this year, and aims to fix some long-standing issues, add quality-of-life changes, and permanently unlock seasonal and gated content like the Wizard Van or winter outfits. This should hopefully leave State of Decay 2 in a good enough place that players will be able to revisit it without too much hassle, at least until the next State of Decay is released.

Just to be clear, Undead Labs isn't sunsetting State of Decay 2: "We are stopping content development and developer support for the title," the blog post says. "The game will remain available on all existing platforms and for all owners and included with GamePass subscriptions."

"We know you love this world we've created and the amazing community you've helped build," the blog continues. "While you've enjoyed State of Decay 2 for many years, you may have heard that we are also hard at work on the next evolution of the franchise! Our ambition is to make the greatest zombie survival sim in the franchise, and to do so, we'll be shifting our focus and resources to make the upcoming third installment, State of Decay 3."

The upcoming State of Decay 3 has been in development for quite a while now. It was first announced back in July 2020 with a frosty teaser trailer. Since then, we got a more recent look at the next game during this year's Summer Games Fest. While the newest trailer featured more than the first teaser, it still didn't let us know when the game would actually be released, so players will just have to sit tight for now.