League of Legends is getting a Vampire Survivors-style PvE mode later this year

Bullet heaven games are essentially the reverse of bullet hells: Instead of trying to dodge endless, nigh-impenetrable waves of enemy projectiles, you are the source of those projectiles, using them to mow down endless, nigh-impenetrable waves of enemies. I'm pretty sure Vampire Survivors wasn't the first game of the type, but it was definitely the one that dragged it to prominence, inspiring all sorts of imitators—including, later this year, a new game mode in League of Legends.

"After months of work, it's time to let you all know that we are currently working on our first bullet heaven survivor PvE game mode," League of Legends developer Selina Liu said in an update video posted today. The new mode, she said, will be "a little different take on League's core gameplay, but a bit more chill compared to Arena."

"In this mode, you'll be able to fight against hordes of enemies by yourself or with friends," developer Eduardo Cortejoso said. "So whether you're looking for a challenge, or you just want to have some fun with friends, we want this to be something everyone can enjoy."

Cortejoso added that this new mode will be "markedly different" from previous League of Legends PvE modes like Odyssey: Extraction or Star Guardian.

They also posted a single screenshot of the new mode as it stands "early in development." Yeah, that looks like Vampire Survivors to me.

(Image credit: Riot Games)

There are no further details about the new game mode, including what it'll be called, but we won't have to wait long to find out: Cortejoso said the new mode will be rolled out during the 2024 mid-year event, and more information about the mode will be revealed in future developer updates.