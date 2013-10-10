Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers is being remade, published by Activision

Adventure game classic Gabriel Knight : Sins of the Fathers is being remade to celebrate the game's twentieth anniversary. Series creator Jane Jensen announced a partnership with Activision to create a polished-up remake true to the original story that will be arriving in 2014.

“When we looked at remakes like Monkey Island or Broken Sword, or even some of the King's Quest remakes, we really felt Sins of the Fathers needed to stay true to the original story and gameplay, both for reasons of nostalgia but also because it worked. We didn't want to completely change the formula and break it,” Jensen told Game Trailers. “And the game deserved to be remade lovingly, just as it was. We are adding in a few new things here and there, but I wanted the original to be fully represented.”

Activision owns the rights to a lot of old Sierra games, and last year Activision approached Jensen with an offer to publish the remake. Jensen's studio, Pinkerton Road, is developing the game alongside their own previously Kickstarted project , Moebius.

Though there aren't any plans yet, a successful showing for Sins of the Fathers could potentially mean Activision will fund a brand new Gabriel Knight game. “I think there's a strong chance that if we create a good game that does well with the critics and in sales, we can persuade Activision to allow us to do a new GK game," Jensen said. "I certainly hope so! After all, there'd be no point in remaking the first Gabriel Knight game if not to relaunch and rejuvenate the series.”

Check out the full interview at GameTrailers .