Frozen Cortex leaves Early Access today

Is there a sport metaphor for when a thing is in early access, but then stops being in early access because it's finished? If there is, then that. That just happened to Frozen Cortex. The game is officially launching today. Look, I can prove it: here's a launch trailer.

Of course, in this post-Super Bowl XLIX world, launching a futuristic sports strategy without robotic dancing sharks is a big risk. I think Mode 7 will probably be okay.

I've not played Frozen Cortex, but I was a big fan of the developer's previous Frozen Synapse. A procedurally generated sports game feels like a good fit for their brand of simultaneous turn-based strategy.

Frozen Cortex recently updated with new single-player modes, adding new league types to the game.