From Dust DRM to be patched out

Ubisoft have decided to remove From Dust's controversial DRM system that requires players to be online whenever the game is launched.

A post from Ubisoft on their forums, spotted on Eurogamer , says that a patch will arrive in approximately two weeks to remove the start up authentication procedure. They say that the development time is needed to ensure that players' game saves, currently stored on Ubisoft's servers, are relocated to users' hard drives before the servers are switched off.

"Once the patch is ready, players who already have the game will automatically receive the update on their next login and subsequent game sessions will be 100 per cent offline," reads the forum post.

The turnaround follows initial confusion over From Dust's DRM system before its release. A forum post from a Ubisoft employee announced that From Dust would not need an internet connection to play, which turned out to be entirely inaccurate . Players who bought the game based on that premise have since been seeking refunds from Ubisoft and Steam.

Ubisoft don't mention whether the patch will address any of the other problems that players have had with crashes, bugs and a lack of graphical options.

