Frogwares' Lovecraftian Sherlock Holmes remake has a release date and a new, spooky trailer

Frogwares is finally ready to slap a release date on its remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. After multiple delays caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Kyiv-based studio (opens in new tab) has put out a new trailer and announced a release date of April 11, about five weeks from now. The game will (re)tell the tale of Holmes and Watson's attempt to foil a nefarious Lovecraftian cult bent on, well, all the things nefarious Lovecraftian cults traditionally get up to. Human sacrifice, god summoning, portent uttering, things of that nature.

The original Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened was one of Frogwares' first games as a studio, and the idea of revisiting it was brought about by circumstance as much as anything else. A full-on, years-long development cycle on a wholly new game is a difficult commitment to make in the tumult of a literal wartime situation, but renewing something old isn't as big of an ask. Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened's plot is already written and Frogwares can adopt gameplay mechanics from their last game—Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (opens in new tab)—to make it feel like a refreshed, modern experience.

We've actually had a bit of time with this one ahead of its release. PCG's Robin Valentine spent some time playing it (opens in new tab) back in January, remarking that "it looks and feels modern, and the characters, mysteries, and situations have all been extensively rethought and, in many cases, completely changed".

That's certainly reflected in the release trailer, which for all the world looks like a game more in keeping with Frogwares' more recent output than something from 2007, war or no war. It's an impressive effort, and while my only personal experience with these games comes from the excellent Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (opens in new tab), I'll be eager to check this one out when it hits Steam (opens in new tab) next month.