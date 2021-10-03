Popular

Friday the 13th developer IllFonic is working on a Ghostbusters game

By

Presumably based on the upcoming movie.

(Image credit: Ghostbusters: The Video Game)

As spotted by PCGamesN, an interview with singer/songwriter/record producer Raphael Saadiq in a recent episode of the Questlove Supreme podcast is the unlikely source of a leak about an upcoming Ghostbusters videogame.

Saadiq, in addition to his solo career, being a member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, and producing songs for everyone from Snoop Dogg to the Bee Gees, co-founded the videogame studio IllFonic with engineer Charles Brungardt. Though the podcast focuses on music, one hour and 20 seconds in, responding to a question about his games, Saadiq mentions the studio is "working on Ghostbusters right now."

Given that Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original movies, is due out on November 19, a new videogame would be timely. And IllFonic, having previously developed two games based on movies—Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds—would be well-placed to make it. There's been no official announcement yet, however.

IllFonic has specialized in multiplayer games so far. Its latest, co-op shooter Arcadegeddon, is in Early Access on the Epic Games Store.  

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.
See comments