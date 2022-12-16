Friday stream: Relax with PC Gamer, Geralt, and some lo-fi Christmas jams

By Wes Fenlon
published

We're live on Twitch with a certain hot tub and some seasonal tunes.

Tis the season to get clean. The PC Gamer team is winding down for the year. Come get cozy with us the only way we know how: lo-fi Christmas jams and Tub Geralt's glistening body.

In pursuit of a reason to bring back the Tub Geralt stream after we briefly dominated the "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches" category on Twitch a few years ago, we figured the release of The Witcher 3's new next-gen update (opens in new tab) was as good as any. So sit back, relax, turn up the volume, and let the dulcet tones of Doug Cockle and Henry Cavill fill your ears.

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter (opens in new tab) and Tested (opens in new tab) before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

