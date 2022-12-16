Friday stream: Relax with PC Gamer, Geralt, and some lo-fi Christmas jams

Audio player loading…

Tis the season to get clean. The PC Gamer team is winding down for the year. Come get cozy with us the only way we know how: lo-fi Christmas jams and Tub Geralt's glistening body.

In pursuit of a reason to bring back the Tub Geralt stream after we briefly dominated the "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches" category on Twitch a few years ago, we figured the release of The Witcher 3's new next-gen update (opens in new tab) was as good as any. So sit back, relax, turn up the volume, and let the dulcet tones of Doug Cockle and Henry Cavill fill your ears.