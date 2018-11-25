Free battle royale Ring of Elysium finally boots up European servers

Snowy free-to-play battle royale shooter Ring of Elysium, described by Chris as "SSX Tricky meets PUBG", has finally turned on its European servers.

Up to now, European players have had to play on North American servers and simply deal with the inevitable lag. In mid-September, developer Tencent said European servers would go live within a month, but that was later pushed back, and they were booted up on Friday.

Some European players are still having problems with lag, though: in a Steam post today, Tencent said it had received reports of "high latency issues with EU servers, and even the problem of [being] unable to connect to lobbies from a small group of players". It's talking to its server providers to fix it.

The game, which is still in Early Access, sounds promising, and has mostly positive reviews on Steam. It has a few features that set it apart from other battle royales: you can choose your spawn point, you can pick between loadouts that all start with a weapon and a unique movement ability, and up to four players can survive each round by climbing into an extractor chopper.

Its calling cards are the movement abilities each class has. One can snowboard down mountains, one can climb up steep slopes, and one can hang glide. Chris enjoyed them, and called Ring of Elysium a "smooth and fun experience".