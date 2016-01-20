Fractal Design's Define Nano S case is roomy for mini-ITX

Fractal Design has unveiled a new mini-ITX case: the Define Nano S, a shrunken version of one of our favorite cases around, the Define R5. The Nano S is small, but you can fit a lot of powerful hardware inside it.

According to Tom's Hardware, the Define Nano S includes mounts for two SSDs, and a single 3.5-inch drive on the backside of the motherboard tray. You'll also be able to fit another 3.5-inch drive at the bottom of the case next to the power supply.

The Define Nano S supports graphics cards up to 12.4-inches long, and CPU coolers up to 6.30-inches tall. Even the massive dual GPU AMD Radeon R9 295X2 will fit in there (just), so you shouldn't have any trouble with any cards. Bear in mind that Fractal recommends that you don't install cards that take up more than two slots in width, because the power supply rests directly below the motherboard tray.

There's room for water cooling too. There's support for a 240mm radiator at the top, and a 280mm at the front of the case. Plus, there's a sliding bracket for your reservoir, and a mount for your pump. However it should be noted that you won't be able to have both the pump and the second 3.5-inch drive at the same time.

If standard air cooling is more your speed, the case comes with a 140mm fan for the front, and a 120mm fan for the back. The top can support two more 120mm or 140mm fans. For even more cooling, you can opt not to use the bottom hard drive mount (or water cooling pump) and have an extra 120mm fan at the bottom of the case.

The Define Nano S will come with sound dampening materials on both doors for $65, or you can go for the clear side panel version for $70. Both of them will be available in March.