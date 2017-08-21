Forza Motorsports 7 system requirements updated, PC demo on the way

Microsoft revealed the system requirements for the PC version of Forza Motorsport 7 back in January, and the required hardware at the low end of the scale was actually pretty reasonable. Today developer Turn 10 announced them again, but this time in much greater detail (including an estimate of the performance you can expect from different builds), and also confirmed that a Windows 10 demo will be available prior to the game's release.

"We’ve built Forza Motorsport 7 from the ground up to be the ultimate PC racing game, with native 4K resolution and unlocked framerate on high-end Windows 10 PCs, Xbox Play Anywhere and cross-play functionality, as well as support for multiple monitors, 21:9 displays and numerous peripherals," the studio said.

"Forza Motorsport 7 was designed to run smoothly across a wide range of Windows 10 PCs and performance settings. Not only have we lowered our minimum specifications to i5-750, we’ve also reduced our recommended specifications while still having the game run at a rock solid 60 frames per second. Even gamers with a Surface Book 4 or other budget-friendly gaming PC can play the game."

I'm not clear on how exactly the minimum requirement has been lowered, since the "low" spec is identical to what we listed as the minimum in June. In any event, here are the numbers:

Low (720p, 30 fps):

CPU: Intel Core i5-750 2.67GHz or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GT 740/GTX 650 or AMD R7 250X with 2GB RAM

Recommended (1080p, 60 fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz or AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 670/GTX 1050 or AMD RX 560 with 4GB RAM

Ultra (4K, 60 fps)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K 4GHz or AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX Vega 64 with 8GB RAM

Ultrabook (mobile—720p, 30 fps)

CPU: Core i5-6200U or better

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Intel HD 520 (integrated) or better

The PC version of the game will also offer support for 21:9 monitors, 8x MSAA and 16x anisotropic filtering, a benchmark mode, and compatibility with more than 30 gamepads and wheels, "including every fan-requested wheel on the market."

The demo is expected to be out in "the coming weeks," while Forza Motorsport 7 itself is set for release on October 3. It will be, in a very literal sense, huge.