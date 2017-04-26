Forza Horizon 3 is getting loop-de-loops and a giant T-rex in new Hot Wheels DLC

Someone pinch me, I think I'm dreaming. Forza Horizon 3 is getting a Hot Wheels themed expansion on May 9 that will add 10 new toy-inspired cars and a brand new area to the game. The area will be a chain of islands connected by large, fluorescent-orange Hot Wheels tracks you can drive on. But most importantly, Forza Horizon 3 is getting gigantic loop-de-loops.

You can watch the trailer above to see it all in action, but it seems like the game has decided to lean fully into the "playground" aspect that makes Horizon's open world so much fun to explore. As far as branded tie-ins go, Hot Wheels is a pretty great excuse to give the game some super strange and fun tracks to drive around—complete with a ring of fire jump, and what looks like a T-rex for good measure.

There's not much other information about it beyond the trailer above, but at less than two weeks away this expansion is coming in Hot. The DLC will be included for anyone who bought the Expansion Pass, and given the scale of what's being added it's safe to assume that this is the second of two large expansions the game promised would arrive, Blizzard Mountain being the first.