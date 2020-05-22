Popular

Fortnite will screen a full Christopher Nolan film this summer



Finally a cinema that lets you bring your pickaxe.



Following the premiere of Christopher Nolan's Tenet in Fortnite, Epic is continuing its bid to host all of the live events, teasing the screening of a full-length Nolan flick this summer. 

Because Epic loves a bit of a build-up, it's not revealed what film it actually is yet. Geoff Keighley teased the event after his interview with actor John David Washington, saying it's would be an "iconic Christopher Nolan full-length feature film." He announced it again on Twitter, but didn't offer more details. 

So it's "iconic," apparently, but that's pretty subjective. Keighley's an enthusiastic guy, so maybe he thinks they're all iconic. Given that it's Fortnite, however, it's likely to be one of the more blockbustery types. 

One of the Dark Knight trilogy seems like a pretty safe bet. Epic and DC have already collaborated multiple times, first for Batman's 80th anniversary, and most recently to promote the Birds of Prey movie. Watching Batman while dressed like Batman does sound kinda appealing. 

Trying to sit through an entire film on an in-game screen while surrounded by jumping, emoting, pickaxe-wielding maniacs would have once sounded like a nightmare, but I've got a hankering for going to the cinema and no other outlet right now—I guess I'll just keep living vicariously through games.  

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
