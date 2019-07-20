Watch Fortnite's dazzling battle between megazord and monster

Over the course of the latest season of Fortnite, a massive monster frozen beneath Polar Peak broke free and swam off without even bothering to knock the castle off its back. In response, the invisible denizens of the Fortnite island began assembly of an equally massive mech in a facility built into the shell of the volcano that blew back in Season 8.

If you have no clue what I'm talking about, don't sweat it. Just know that a knockoff Voltron (or Power Rangers, if you prefer) battle took place, and even if Fortnite's not your thing, it was still rad. When are monster vs mech battles not rad?

The fight didn't change the map too much, but it left the skull of the monster impaled to the earth near Salty Springs. The mech also busted open the vault and absorbed its power to best the beast, but in doing so, released what looks like a ball of evil purple cube-esque energy behind. I'm guessing it will be the focal point of the remaining in-game events leading to Fortnite Season 10.