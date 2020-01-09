Fortnite food truck locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Where are Fortnite's food trucks located? Fortnite's Remedy vs. Toxin mission features plenty of challenges, and one might just make you a little hungry. One challenge tasks you with finding the location of three food trucks spread around the map. For your trouble, you'll get some XP.

But unless you know where to look, it's about as easy as finding a food truck that won't charge you $15 for a cheeseburger. We've gone ahead and listed out the food truck locations for you below.

Where are the Fortnite food trucks located?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite food truck location #1: North of Pleasant Park, by a single building and a few cars in the parking lot.

Fortnite food truck location #2: South of Salty Springs, just ahead of the wooden covered bridge that goes over the river.

Fortnite food truck location #3: North of Lazy Lake, a little west of the concrete/steel bridge. A stone's throw from the river going through the map.

Hungry for more Fortnite? Check out the best Fortnite creative codes, or everything we know about Fortnite chapter 2 season 2, or check out our favorite Fortnite skins