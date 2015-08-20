Forgotten Realms: The Archives brings 13 D&D classics to GOG

Were you alive and playing RPGs back in the 80s and 90s? Or are you younger and curious about what came before games like Baldur's Gate and Neverwinter Nights? Either way, you might be pleased to hear that GOG has got hold of three collections of classic D&D Gold Box games that they've called "Forgotten Realms: The Archives", and they're available now.

Collection One features Eye of the Beholder 1, 2, and 3. Collection Two has eight classics including Pool of Radiance, which is two years older than I am. Collection Three features Dungeon Hack and Menzoberranzan. The first two cost £6.49 / $10, and the third is a mere £3.89 / $5. All are DRM-free.

If you're not sure whether you'll get on with these classics, GOG is streaming some of them over on Twitch so you can check them out.

If you want to stick with games (mostly) from this century, GOG is having a sale on the more modern D&D games, including Neverwinter Nights 2, for the next four days.