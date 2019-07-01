Five new Steam games you probably missed (July 1, 2019)

(Image credit: Funktronic Labs)

If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019.

Fujii

Steam page

Release: June 28

Developer: Funktronic Labs

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

Fujii is a relaxing and psychedelic VR experience focused on exploration and music. Described by studio Funktronic Labs as a "serene, mystical journey", Fujii has three distinct biomes across which you'll encounter musical plants and cutesy banjo-wielding gnomes, and you can cultivate seeds in order to create your own customisable garden for relaxation purposes. Obviously not for everyone, but if you're inclined to use VR as a meditative tool then this is definitely worth looking into.

Hardcore Mecha

Steam page

Release: June 27

Developer: RocketPunch Games

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Hardcore Mecha is a sidescrolling action game with a very on topic name: basically, it's all about pitting mechs against mechs, with a heavy focus on fluid controls and animations. It boasts a singleplayer campaign with eight chapters and 18 levels, as well as local and online multiplayer. "The detailed skeletal animation [of the mechs] with a unique impression of power will fully showcase the characteristics of each mecha," reads the Steam description. "The smooth and natural movements have also laid a good foundation for the fine handling experience." Plenty seem to agree: it currently boasts over 750 "mostly positive" reviews.

Kamiko

Steam page

Release: June 27

Developer: Skipmore, Esquadra, inc

Price: $4.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

Originally released in 2017 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, Kamiko is a ye olde Zelda-like with a breezy pace and pleasant art style. You play as priestess Kamiko, who must "battle against demons while solving puzzles" – to what end, I don't know. Kamiko hardly aims for originality, but if you want to spend a few hours bathing in warm 1990s video game nostalgia, this is cheap and very pleasant looking.

HRDINA

Steam page

Release: June 26

Developer: Bartos Studio

Price: Free

Here's a free sidescrolling, voxel-styled platformer centred around the music of Czech band Zrni. Basically, the entire game has been tailored to fit, both stylistically and thematically, with the ornate rock stylings of the aforementioned band, which seems to be reasonably popular in the Czech Republic. Even if you're not a fan of that group it's worth checking this out, if only to see how a concept game based on music plays out. Did I mention it's free?

Fruit Postal Service

Steam page

Release: June 29

Developer: Fruit Postal Service

Price: Free

Another free game, this time all about postal delivery. There is a catch though, because as the name implies, all the parcels are fruit, and the objective is to deliver the mail quicker than your opponents. It's a local multiplayer game for up to four players, and while controllers are recommended its possible for two people to compete using the same keyboard. Don't be surprised if things get messy.

