Five new Deus Ex: Mankind Divided abilities revealed

Human Revolution's batteries are gone! Before we get to the abilities let's examine the resource that will let us use them. From the looks of the in-game demo shown at the PC Gaming Show, when you activate cloak a chunk of energy is consumed. Moving while cloaked then continuously saps a portion of recoverable energy that restores when you pop out of cloak. It's not clear how you restore that chunk of completely consumed energy—Human Revolution's energy bars could yet return.

The new system seems to give you a lot more juice than Human Revolution's system, though the energy bar could be super-filled for the purposes of the demo. The short-term recoverable energy seems designed to limit your abilities in a particular fight, while the long-term erosion will encourage item-usage and resource management over the course of a level.