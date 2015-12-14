Five Cool Raspberry Pi Projects

Last on the list is a personal project, made by the author. It was for use while I was traveling, and didn’t have anyone to take care of my pet goldfish, Goldie. For this project I used the RPi model B and partnered it with the Pi Camera Module in order to see Goldie in real time just by accessing my laptop and logging in to VLC. The camera itself was affixed to a belt-driven moving platform, which allowed me to view Goldie over the length of the tank while a pair of stepper motors with an Arduino Motor Shield allowed me to manually feed her using a custom-built drum feeder—one motor for the drum rotation and the other to move the feeder in two directions. Thanks to element14 for helping me out, and helping me have peace of mind every time I travel. Go here to see a complete build and walkthrough, plus my first animated video starring Goldie.