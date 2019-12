This is the brand new trailer for Deus Ex: Human Revolution. I'd forgotten how my excitement gland reacted to invisible secret agents with gun hands and bionic sunglasses. Go-go-gadget murderblades!

Not too shabby, eh? Okay, name a bionic upgrade you'd most like to have. Mine is the bionic chin. Strike your foes with the square jaw of justice from up to ten feet! Chew difficult things! Finally face down Bruce Cambell in a chin-off!