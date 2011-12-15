First C&C: Tiberium Alliances trailer mixes old with new

http://youtu.be/b-DCFVvV88g

After a somewhat surprising announcement earlier today, EA's wasted no time giving Command and Conquer: Tiberium Alliances the trailer treatment. The good news: I saw a teensy bit of commanding, and some occasional conquering to boot. The bad news: This is probably not even close to what you were expecting. Put the trailer under the microscope, and you'll discover a rather large helping of tower defense DNA. It may not exactly be the Command and Conquer you know and love, but is it worth your while? Check it out above and judge for yourself.