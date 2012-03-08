Popular

Firefall trailer shows world building and sweet vistas

By

Some games reward nosy players for their exploration with a pot of gold or a new sword, but a great view or an interesting place is so much more rewarding. That sensation of climbing up a gruelling mountain, coming over a ridge and seeing a gorgeous vista unfold before you is one of the things that games like Skyrim do so well. It looks as though Firefall is trying a similar trick. Mushroom rock is the perfect example of how to put a good view to good use.

Firefall will be free to play when it's out, but the only way to strap on a jetpack right now is to sign up for a spot on the Firefall beta . For more on Firefall, check out Mark Kern's impressive hologram powers in the last Firefall trailer , in which he also talks about Red 5's plans for rolling out Firefall.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments