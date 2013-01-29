Firaxis discarded an "awful" XCOM prototype before developing Enemy Unknown

Speaking to Edge , Firaxis Lead Designer Jake Solomon said the developer's early efforts of crafting an XCOM reboot back in 2003 turned out "awful." Sounds harsh, but considering the polish and personality of XCOM: Enemy Unknown, we're glad for the do-over.

"It's a good thing it never went ahead, because I was way too young, I had very little experience, and I just wasn't in the right place to make that game," he said. "It really took a long time until it made sense for the team and for the company."

After a few years spent waiting for Firaxis to construct additional wings in its underground complex, Solomon and his team took another second stab in 2008, the prototype for which eventually evolved into XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the well-received blend of tactical alien slaying and squad management which earned our 2012 Strategy Game of the Year award.