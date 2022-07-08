Finally, Skyrim has realistic rug physics—complete with tripping!

Audio player loading…

Just this morning while stumbling out of bed to make coffee, I tripped on the bunched up corner of my bedroom's area rug. I thought to myself: "I sure wish I could do this in a videogame." Thanks to johnskyrim's JS Rumpled Rugs mod, spotted by our colleagues at GamesRadar , I can finally have the rug-tripping experience I crave in Bethesda's seminal 2011 RPG.

The mod replaces "nearly 300 rug references" in Skyrim with custom meshes. These new custom rugs have a chance of entering an "unkempt state" as ingame time passes by, and can be set to rights by interacting with them. Feel like leaving a rug in an unconscionably slovenly condition? Okay bucko, now you and all NPCs have a 3%-7% chance of slipping and falling on them depending on whether you're walking, running, or sprinting.

This rocks. It's a fantastic example of modding's occasional "could over should" ethos, and I have nothing but respect for anyone who would put a ton of work into making this kind of small change to a videogame.