Final Fantasy XV PC port may contain more content, if it releases at all

Final Fantasy XV, or as I like to call it, Roadtrippin' Boy Band Simulator 2016, hasn't been officially announced for PC but it almost certainly will be. Game director Hajime Tabata has already explained that the absence of a PC version is a matter of development logistics, but in a new interview he indicates that the PC version might even have more content than the console versions.

Speaking during an interview with Jeuxvideo, which has been translated by Final Fantasy fansite Nova Crystallis, Tabata's comments on a PC port sound promising. "I’m quite positive about the idea of developing a PC version, but I would like to make a very different project if possible," he said.

He also said that a possible PC version would not only look better, but it might also contain material the studio had to cut due to the consoles' tech limitations. "The reason I’m interested is that a PC version would propel the game to another technical level," he said.

"I have in mind a version of Final Fantasy XV that is more technically developed. This version could incorporate things that we were forced to abandon because of the limitations of home consoles. With the PC, this would be an opportunity to release a version far superior in terms of quality and tech. That said, if we choose to develop this project, the development will start from scratch by doing research of what would be the best technology to use. It might not be a simple port of the console version."

So yeah, at this stage it looks unlikely that we won't get a Final Fantasy XV port, the only question is when. Square Enix has well and truly cottoned on to the benefits of having Final Fantasy on console, if its recent ports of earlier games are any indication.

Cheers, PCGamesN.