Final Fantasy 15 is coming to PC next year

Final Fantasy 15 will soon be freed from its console prison. Today at Gamescom, Square Enix announced that the brotrip is heading to PC early next year, complete with all DLC and updates. And for waiting so long, we’ll be getting the highest-end version of the game. Hopefully it won’t be another Final Fantasy 13 disaster, then.

Square Enix’s Hajime Tabata boasts that it’s “the most beautiful and highest quality version of Final Fantasy 15 thanks to it being developed on our new version of the Luminous Engine.” Tabata also claims that Nvidia—it’s a Gameworks title—are soothsaying magicians.

"We still see Nvidia as people who look to the future of gaming. What I really love about them is that they have this vision of what they want to do with the tech five and ten years into the future. The CEO is looking 100 years into the future, and I think in 100 years time he'll still be alive and kicking. The Nvidia team is basically a modern day group of magicians. For a game like Final Fantasy 15 which relies on showing off a world, it's such a useful piece of technology they can give us."

Nvidia’s involvement means Final Fantasy 15 will get to use TurfEffects for realistic grass simulation, Hairworks for realistic hair, Flow for liquid and smoke simulation, fancy ambient occlusion and advanced shadow algorithms. Essentially, it should look lovely, if you’ve got a meaty rig to run it on. It will also support Nvidia’s Ansel photography tool, so you can try to outdo Prompto when it comes to the holiday snaps.

Final Fantasy 15 is due out early 2018, but in the meantime, why not drool over some very pretty screenshots?