Final Fantasy 14 update 5.5 is coming April 13

Final Fantasy 15 update 5.5 will release on April 13, 2021. The update is the final post-launch patch for the Shadowbringers expansion, which will bridge the gap to the next expansion, Endwalker.

Late into the Final Fantasy 14 announcement showcase Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda showed up to reveal the PS5 version of FF14, while 'accidentally' letting loose the release date of patch 5.5. It was a real cute rehearsed mistake, with game director Naoki Yoshida and translation director Michael Christopher Koji Fox playing along by acting upset. The whole vibe was super public access television for a minute.

As for what 5.5 will actually bring to FF14, we don't really know. The livestream focused exclusively on new details around Endwalker, but if you've played FF14 for a while you probably know what to expect. Its post-expansion updates are pretty templated, and typically add a few hours of story quests, a new dungeon, new raid, and some fun side activities as well.

