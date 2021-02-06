Final Fantasy's next expansion is Endwalker, coming fall 2021

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker was announced during a special Square Enix livestream, and it's coming fall 2021. We don't know much, other than the story is a direct continuation of the events of Shadowbringers, with the players waging war against the Garlean Empire which recently crowned a new emperor, the infamous Zenos Yae Galvus.

The livestream reveal is happening right now and you can tune in and watch. All we've seen so far is the new expansion trailer, which featured the Warrior of Light in Paladin armor and... walking on the moon? If you play FF14, I promise it makes sense.

Story details were light, but it's clear that the expansion continues right where Shadowbringers left off with players fighting against Zenos Yae Galvus and Fandaniel. Later in the livestream, Naoki Yoshida said that Endwalker represented an end to the 10-year-saga of Final Fantasy 14's principle powers of good and evil: Hydaelyn and Zodiark. Game director Naoki Yoshida clarified that, unlike previous expansions, the story won't continue directly into post-launch updates. Instead, the entire story of Endwalker will end during the 6.0 update, and 6.1 will be an entirely new adventure separate from the Hydaelyn and Zodiark questline.

One new feature we know is coming in Endwalker is a new healing job, the Sage. They're an entirely new Final Fantasy job, not one derived from previous games like Final Fantasy 11 or Tactics. The Sage fights with a quartet of weird floaty gun things.

If you haven't played Final Fantasy 14 (or been keeping up with its latest expansions), it's worth noting that you'll have a long road ahead of you before you'll be able to jump into TK. Unlike most MMOs, FF14's story is actually good, but there's a lot of it and while you can buy potions that boost your character to max level or skip the story, it's better to treat it like a singleplayer RPG and enjoy the journey.

This story is developing. We'll add more as details become available.