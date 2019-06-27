Final Fantasy 14 is getting a live action TV series

Final Fantasy 14, chocobos and all, is getting a live action TV spin-off. Sony Pictures Television, Square Enix and Hivemind—the production company behind The Expanse and the upcoming Witcher series—are developing it for TV, with an original story set in Eorzea.

Story details are still a mystery, but the show aims to explore the conflict between magic and technology, which isn't unfamiliar ground for the venerable JRPG series. Other returning staples include chocobos, of course, along with airships, magitek and at least one character from the games: Cid. He's in almost everything Final Fantasy-related, so it seems only fitting.

The cast, network (or streaming platforms) and pretty much everything else is still up in the air, but it's a great setting for a TV series. The MMO's updates aren't far off the episodic format, and Eorzea also has so many elements drawn from other great Final Fantasy universes that setting the show there opens the door to the whole series.

Final Fantasy's other TV and movie spin-offs have ranged from surprisingly good to very, very bad, but this will be the the first time they've ventured into live action. That's a whole new set of obstacles. Where are they going to find the chocobos?

Since it's early days, there's no word on when it might air.