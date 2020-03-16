Fights in Tight Spaces is a stylish turn-based brawler, due later this year

Punch the mob in the face in the excellently named Fights in Tight Spaces, a turn-based game in which you batter rooms of red goons until there is no more crime left.

Punches, kicks, and reversals are represented by cards. A lot of cards deal damage, of course, but you can also shove people around the small combat grid to disrupt gunfire or to rescue civilians from danger.

As you clear rooms you pick from a range of 150 cards that let you can dispatch goons with more elaborate attacks, like backwards spinning somersault kicks. You can upgrade cards too to establish a combat style across the course of the level. The campaign will send you across the world as you "encounter random events, acquire enhancements (or injuries), and make critical choices about how best to upgrade your agent for the fights ahead."

Your silhouetted suit-guy looks very John Wick, but there are lots of action movie references in here. You can cock your punchin' arms like Henry Cavill in Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Fights in Tight Spaces is being developed by Ground Shatter, and published by Frozen Synapse devs Mode 7. It's due out in 2020. If you want to get into early beta testing, pay a visit to the Fights in Tight Spaces Discord channel. The game is available to wishlist on Steam too, if you like the look of it. The announcement trailer below provides a good, bloody overview.