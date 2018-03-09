Fight Lovecraftian Nazis in strategy game Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics

First came the zombie. Then, the Nazi zombie, a natural progression for video games. And then, the ultimate: the flaming Nazi zombie. Auroch Digital, creator of upcoming strategy game Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics, reckons we can go even further by side-stepping zombies altogether. Enter the Lovecraftian Nazi. God help us if any of them are on fire.

Set in an alternate World War II where the Nazis gained a considerable advantage by summoning Lovecraftian monsters, Acthung! Cthulhu Tactics revolves around an elite squad of allied forces sent in to turn the tide of the war. It's a strategy game with a twist: light and dark areas for the allies and Nazis to hide in, respectively. Beyond that, Auroch is talking up an intriguing "momentum" system.

"Each successful action builds momentum for the player, which in turn opens up new lines of tactical attack," Auroch says. "Each playable character has a tailored momentum action, ranging from a rake of machine gun fire to a fast snap-shot with a pistol. When layered with basic commands and attacks, this momentum system allows the player to build ingenious combinations of tactical brilliance."

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics was successfully Kickstarted earlier this year and will release later this year. It's actually based on the RPG of the same name, which has already branched out into everything from books to board games and miniatures. If you're curious about the game's setting, you can learn more about the series here.