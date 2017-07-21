FIFA 14, FIFA 14 Ultimate Team will lose their online services in October

FIFA 14 will lose its online support on October 18, meaning you won't be able to compete against friends or otherwise in the game by the end of the year. Released in September 2013, the game will have received just over four years support before the publisher pulled the pin.

FIFA 14 Ultimate Team will also lose its online support, while FIFA 14 will disappear from EA Access come October 18 as well. It follows the discontinuation of both FIFA 12 and 13 earlier this month, as well as FIFA 12 and 13 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 14 was one of the better instalments in the ongoing, annualised football series, as our reviewer Graham Smith pointed out. "FIFA 14 has the same old problems as previous incarnations, but it remains the same great football game," he wrote at the time.

While it's common for publishers to discontinue online support for games as they get long in the tooth – especially annualised sports games – EA discontinued a bunch of shooters back in 2014, including (the original) Bulletstorm and Battlefield 2.