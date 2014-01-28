Far Cry 4 reportedly surfaces on Ubisoft designer's resume

Expected sequels to popular games often begin their public lives as tiny echoes awash in the din of our media age. Far Cry 4 seems to be following this familiar pattern, with an Ubisoft Shanghai game designer listing—and then removing—a reference to the sequel from his LinkedIn resume , according to a report at Joystiq .

The designer, Xavier Plagnal, reportedly listed his work in recent months as a Content Director on "the next Far Cry" at Ubisoft Shanghai. That line on his resume now lacks any specific information regarding exactly which "content" he's directing, but Plagnal isn't the first person to let slip a connection to a new entry in the series. Ubisoft executive Tony Key made a direct reference to a sequel to the 2012 Far Cry 3 last July when he said the following: “It's a great brand, and now it's got the recognition it deserves, so we're clearly going to make another one: more on that soon."

Additionally, composer Cliff Martinez revealed in October his involvement with a "video game called Far Cry 4." We liked Far Cry 3 for its sneaking, its hunting, and for its hugely detailed open world. And the DLC followup Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon had its own part to play for its use of '80s icon Michael Biehn and its tongue-in-cheek approach to action-movie heroics. In any case, absent an official studio announcement to the contrary, it's looking more and more likely that a new Far Cry is on its way.