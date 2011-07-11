Far Cry 3 trailer shows alternative take on E3 demo with grenades, sniper rifle and a zipline

[bcvideo id="1043890924001"]

The mercenary who left a sniper rifle and some ammo next to a zipline leading directly to the heart of his mercenary base needs to be fired from crime forever. That is the lesson of the new Far Cry 3 developer walkthrough which shows an alternative way of taking on the merc camp that gets blown to bits in the Far Cry 3 E3 demonstration. We slotted this into our Sunday roundup , but it's worth another look for those who missed it the first time round. Far Cry 3 was one of the most exciting games at E3 this year, read our Far Cry 3 preview to find out why.