Far Cry 3 delayed (and not just on PC)

We've gotten pretty used to seeing Ubisoft games get delayed here on PC Gamer, but usually it's just us that gets the sharp end of the stick. No longer. In a democratic move, Far Cry 3 has been delayed for everyone, PCs and consoles alike, huzzah! Also :(.

According to IGN , the game has been pushed back a whole two months. The new release dates are November 29th in the UK and December 4th in the US, which means we lucky limeys get the first dance for a change. We await the inevitable last minute delay to the PC version, which will probably see us finally get our hands on it some time in January. For more on Far Cry 3, here's our latest Far Cry 3 preview along with footage of this year's E3 demo.

