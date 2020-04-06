Fantasy turn-based tactics game Fort Triumph is leaving Early Access

Fort Triumph is part XCOM, part Heroes of Might & Magic, a turn-based tactics game where you march a party of heroes across a map, pausing to fight goblins and skeletons and collect treasure. It's got a unique focus on moving objects and even NPCs in battle, so you can yoink someone out of cover or topple a pillar on top of them, just for a couple of examples.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign and two years in Early Access, developers CookieByte Entertainment have announced that they're ready to bring their baby into full release on April 16.

The full version will include a three-act story campaign, skirmish mode for up to eight hot-seat or AI players, four classes with their own abilities and upgrades (paladin, barbarian, mage, and ranger), town management, resource management and more. It's on Steam now.