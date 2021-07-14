Fans can't stop dunking on CDPR's fun Cyberpunk 2077 stats

You gotta admit it, CD Projekt Red has been a bit of a trendsetter when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077. Not in the way any of us expected, but they did birth the Apology Generator thanks to the many "bad news given in black text on a yellow background" posts we saw from the studio both before and after the game's launch.

CD Projekt Red hasn't graced us with an apology-style image since December 18 last year so naturally, it's time to move on and find something else to poke fun at. Thankfully, the game's Twitter account has been slowly trickling out some statistics over the last few months under the hashtag #CyberpunkInNumbers. They've largely flown under the radar of critical Cyberpunk fans, until now.

23.5% of players have reached the maximum Street Cred level. Rogue will now have to expand the Afterlife #CyberpunkInNumbers pic.twitter.com/RnPT7M1rkgMay 5, 2021 See more

A parody post of Cyberpunk's statistics popped up on the game's subreddit yesterday, roasting the lack of car customisation with an infographic that reads "0 million spent on car and truck customization." A handful of redditors have continued with multiple shitposts over the last few hours and they are—admittedly—pretty damn funny.

Most of the posts seem to be airing grievances with the game in a light-hearted way, like one which proclaims that players have modded the appearance of their bodies a total of zero times—a stab at the fact that, for some bizarre reason, you're unable to take V for a quick haircut or beard shave. Even Geralt was able to find a razor every now and then.

Another popular parody points out the fact that you're unable to shoot a gun from your uncustomisable car. Although it's strange that the ability to shoot from your car appears to exist in the game, but only gets used in a handful of missions.

My personal favourites are the ones that lament the fact we never got a usable subway system, or the 7.3 million Houdini-level cops who love teleporting behind you.

It's all a bit of good-natured teasing, though many of the comments on these posts are genuine stories from frustrated fans who are still disappointed in the state of the game. "I understand the project was ambitious, but the broken promises and the actual delivery (plus a few other not less important things) accounted for a huge letdown," one redditor wrote. "Been almost half a year and they are nowhere near fixing the existing problems with the game, let alone add missing features in, another wrote. "Shows just how unfinished the game actually is."

It does feel like the general consensus is still one of disappointment and contempt towards the game. Many of the posts populating the subreddit still consist of bugs, memes and discussions about whether Cyberpunk has a future as a viable game. Despite all the hard feelings towards the game, that hasn't stopped it from making a return to the PlayStation Store and somehow topping the June charts after a mere nine days.