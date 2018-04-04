Fanatical's Nemesis Bundle 7 boasts DreadOut, Super Cloudbuilt, Opus: The Day We Found Earth

Fanatical's latest bundle bonanza rounds up 14 indie games, and offers a saving of up to 98 percent. The Nemesis Bundle 7 is go.

In familiar multi-tiered format, the bundle's bottom rung costs just $1/£0.89 and gets you post-apocalyptic adventure 35mm, Ionized Games' Mars-set CAT Interstellar, the Chrono Trigger-aping Ara Fell, and Car Mechanic Simulator 2015.

Graduate to tier two and pay $4.99/£4.29 for the previous entries plus Pony Island, March of the Living, Who's Your Daddy, The Mooseman, Zombie Party, Syndrome and, my two favourites of this bundle, OPUS: The Day We Found Earth and DreadOut. The first of these is a contemplative exploration space game, while the second is a scare-the-pants-off-you survival horror 'em up.

Going all in with the Nemesis Bundle 7 nets you all of the above, plus Craft The World and Super Cloudbuilt for $9.99/£8.49. Dekovir Entertainment's Craft The World is a sandbox strategy game that echoes the likes of Terraria and Starbound, whereas Super Cloudbuilt is a ultra-colourful, fast-firing parkour venture that's sure to keep you on your toes.

Fanatical notes that tiers should be selected with care, as you cannot upgrade after purchase. Check out the Nemesis Bundle 7 in full over here.